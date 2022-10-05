Generating tax efficiencies in your MF investments

Systematic withdrawal plan (SWP): This is a method where you redeem a pre-decided amount from your MF investments at a set frequency, usually every month. The purpose is to have a cash flow e.g. in retirement phase. The taxation of MF schemes is such that in the growth plan, your investments become eligible for long term capital gains (LTCG) taxation, after a holding period of one year for equity-oriented funds. For debt or fixed income-oriented funds, the holding period required is three years. For equity funds, LTCG tax rate is 10% (plus surcharge and cess as applicable), that too beyond ₹1 lakh of capital gains per financial year. This tax rate is much lower than the other options that is short term capital gains (STCG); or dividend option (now known as income distribution cum capital withdrawal option) which is your marginal slab rate. The marginal tax rate is usually 30% (plus surcharge and cess) for most investors. For debt funds, the LTCG rate is 20% (plus surcharge and cess) but after the benefit of indexation, which reduces the effective tax rate significantly. The idea is, when you plan to start a SWP, do it in such a way that it starts after one year from your investment in that fund for equity funds and three years for debt funds. If you are investing through multiple instalments e.g. systematic investment plan (SIP), accounting for tax purposes works on first-in-first-out (FIFO) basis, hence you have to ensure that gap from each instalment to withdrawal.

