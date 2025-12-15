Building generational wealth: The role of intelligent advisory in family financial planning
Wealth erosion is not caused by market volatility or poor investment performance, but by a fundamental discontinuity in financial acumen.
For financial planning, building wealth is just the first step. Sustaining it is what matters in order to pass it down through the generations. However, a global study reveals that 70% of family wealth dissipates by the second generation, while over 90% vanishes by the third.