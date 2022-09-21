Geojit Financial Services launches equity baskets based on MSCI indexes

“Our two new Smartfolios baskets, based on custom indexes created by MSCI, offer our clients a choice of investment strategies. Each index basket has its own unique features and based on risk appetite and investment horizon, our customers can select the basket. Now, we have 14 Smartfolios baskets, each offering investment options to the investors depending on their investment appetite and the financial goals they want to achieve," said Jones George, Executive Director, Geojit.