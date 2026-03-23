Geopolitical fragmentation and Indian equities: Risk, resilience, and realignment

Rohit Sarin
3 min read23 Mar 2026, 03:20 PM IST
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Economies reliant on global trade or financing are more vulnerable to geopolitical fragmentation.(Pixabay)
Summary
As geopolitical tensions reshape trade, capital and supply chains, Indian equities face new risks—but also emerging opportunities driven by domestic resilience and global realignment.

The global economic order is entering a phase of increasing geopolitical fragmentation. Trade relationships are being reconfigured, supply chains are diversifying, and strategic competition among major powers is reshaping flows of capital, commodities and technology.

For capital markets, this introduces a structural layer of uncertainty that extends beyond traditional economic cycles. Indian equities, while anchored in strong domestic fundamentals, are evolving within this shifting landscape.

The interaction between geopolitics and markets operates through multiple transmission channels. Trade barriers and regional tensions influence global growth and export demand. Geopolitical shocks affect commodity prices and energy costs, altering inflation trajectories and corporate margins.

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Most immediately, shifts in global risk perception influence capital flows across emerging markets. Client Associates Annual Equity Assessment highlights how global uncertainties and trade concerns have contributed to volatility in foreign portfolio flows into Indian equities in recent periods.

Domestic cushion

Geopolitical fragmentation does not affect all economies uniformly. Countries heavily dependent on external trade or global financing tend to be more vulnerable to disruptions.

India’s economic structure provides relative insulation. Domestic consumption remains the primary growth driver, supported by infrastructure investment, policy continuity and improving financial conditions. This internal demand orientation reduces the transmission of external shocks into corporate earnings and equity markets.

The resilience of Indian equities during recent global volatility reflects this distinction. Periods of geopolitical tension have triggered foreign outflows and episodic corrections. However, strong domestic institutional participation has offset external capital volatility, stabilising valuations and limiting downside persistence.

The growing depth of domestic liquidity thus acts as a structural buffer against geopolitical risk.

Strategic realignment

At the same time, fragmentation is triggering global realignments that could benefit India over the medium term. Supply chain diversification away from concentrated production hubs is reshaping global manufacturing networks.

India’s expanding infrastructure, policy incentives and large domestic market position it as a potential beneficiary. This shift is likely to drive investment into manufacturing, logistics and industrial ecosystems, with implications for sectoral growth and capital markets.

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Trade realignments are also influencing currency and capital flows. Geopolitical tensions often reshape investor preferences across emerging markets, favouring economies seen as stable and strategically aligned with major capital sources.

India’s relatively stable macroeconomic framework and geopolitical positioning may enhance its attractiveness. However, these advantages are not guaranteed—fragmentation could also constrain exports or introduce policy uncertainty.

Market impact

The equity market implications are twofold. First, geopolitical uncertainty introduces a persistent risk premium into valuation frameworks. Global investors may demand higher compensation for exposure to emerging markets, leading to valuation compression during periods of risk aversion.

Second, fragmentation reshapes sectoral opportunity sets. Industries linked to supply chain localisation, infrastructure, defence, energy transition and strategic manufacturing may see structurally higher investment flows.

Client Associates Annual Equity Assessment notes that global growth is expected to remain moderate amid trade barriers and geopolitical challenges. This does not negate India’s structural growth story but defines the external environment in which it plays out.

Equity returns in this context are likely to be driven more by domestic factors interacting with selective global opportunities than by broad-based global expansion.

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For investors, the evolving geopolitical landscape underscores the need to distinguish between cyclical volatility and structural change. Geopolitical events can trigger sharp but temporary market reactions through capital flows and sentiment. Structural realignments, however, reshape investment patterns over longer horizons.

India’s equity market appears capable of absorbing the former while potentially benefiting from the latter.

Balancing act

Geopolitical fragmentation is not just a source of risk—it is also a catalyst for reconfiguration. Domestic resilience, driven by consumption and deepening financial markets, limits vulnerability to external shocks. At the same time, global shifts in trade and production create opportunities for industrial expansion and capital inflows.

As the global order becomes more regionally segmented, markets are likely to reward economies that combine internal stability with external integration. Indian equities are navigating this transition in real time, balancing exposure to global uncertainty with participation in structural geopolitical shifts.

Rohit Sarin is co-founder of Client Associates and author of ‘Unlocking Wealth: Secrets to Getting Rich at Any Age’

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