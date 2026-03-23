The global economic order is entering a phase of increasing geopolitical fragmentation. Trade relationships are being reconfigured, supply chains are diversifying, and strategic competition among major powers is reshaping flows of capital, commodities and technology.
Geopolitical fragmentation and Indian equities: Risk, resilience, and realignment
SummaryAs geopolitical tensions reshape trade, capital and supply chains, Indian equities face new risks—but also emerging opportunities driven by domestic resilience and global realignment.
The global economic order is entering a phase of increasing geopolitical fragmentation. Trade relationships are being reconfigured, supply chains are diversifying, and strategic competition among major powers is reshaping flows of capital, commodities and technology.
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