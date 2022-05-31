The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified an amendment in the Faceless Penalty Scheme , allowing mandatory personal hearing through video conferencing to any taxpayer who has asked for it. With this amendment, experts believe that the taxpayers going through the penalty proceedings can present their cases to the tax authorities in a more elaborate manner. This is also expected to address the issue of natural justice as the assessee can ask for a personal hearing as a matter of right and the same must be allowed.

What is the scheme?

The Faceless Penalty Scheme was introduced in 2021 along the lines of The Faceless Assessment Scheme, 2019. As the name suggests, all the penalty proceedings under the Income Tax (I-T) Act are carried out electronically under this scheme without any human interface. Before the introduction of the Faceless Penalty Scheme, taxpayers were required to visit the office of the tax authority to respond to any show cause notice issued for the penalty.

Let’s say, a taxpayer is issued a show cause notice stating why a penalty under section 270A of the I-T Act shouldn’t be levied for under-reporting of income. A taxpayer, who has reason to believe that there is no under-reporting of income and so penalty is not applicable, has to respond to the notice by submitting an argument with supporting documents by visiting the tax department.

From 12 January 2021—when the Faceless Penalty Scheme was introduced —one must submit all documents electronically without any human interface. “The erstwhile way of filing submissions and meeting a tax officer was done away with under this scheme and all steps, from start to end, shall be undertaken electronically," said Saurrav Sood, practice leader (international tax), SW India. “Even the old cases under which the penalty proceedings were kept in abeyance were also transferred to Faceless Penalty Scheme," Sood added.

Further, there was also an option given to a taxpayer under the scheme to seek for personal hearing via video conference while responding to the show cause notice of penalty. But it was at the discretion of the tax authority to accept or reject the taxpayers’ request for a personal hearing.

Subsequently, the taxpayers must abide by the penalty order passed by the tax authority, unless they decide to appeal against the order.

Challenges

While it was a welcome move to shift the entire process of penalty proceedings to digital mode, this did not allow for direct interaction with the assessing officer under the Faceless Penalty Scheme, as per experts.

“Earlier there was always an opportunity to meet the assessing officer in person, make a submission and explain the merits of the case," said Sood from SW India.

The recent amendment to the Faceless Penalty Scheme to mandatorily allow personal hearing via video conferring or video telephony, when taxpayers seek it, is expected to improve the efficiency of the system. “When the case is subjective and if the taxpayer wants to explain the case in a more elaborate way to the tax authority, they can do so during the personal hearing via video conferencing," added Sood.

“The amendment in the faceless penalty scheme will bring uniformity with the other faceless schemes such as faceless assessment scheme and faceless appeal scheme wherein personal hearing through video conferencing has been given as a mandatory right to taxpayers," Said Sandeep Sehgal, tax partner, AKM Global.

The whole system of penalty proceedings is centralized and each case would be randomly allocated to any tax authority across the nation.

On the question of whether language would be any barrier for taxpayers during the personal hearing with tax authorities, Sood said all the proceedings are conducted in English language.