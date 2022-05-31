Get a personal hearing under the Faceless Penalty Scheme

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified an amendment in the Faceless Penalty Scheme, allowing mandatory personal hearing through video conferencing to any taxpayer who has asked for it. With this amendment, experts believe that the taxpayers going through the penalty proceedings can present their cases to the tax authorities in a more elaborate manner. This is also expected to address the issue of natural justice as the assessee can ask for a personal hearing as a matter of right and the same must be allowed.

