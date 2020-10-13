Get cashback benefits on everyday spends

In September, Google rolled out support for card-based payments with its tokenization feature on Google Pay. Launched in collaboration with Visa and banking partners like State Bank of India (SBI) and Kotak Mahindra Bank, aside from Axis Bank, the facility allows users to safely transact at NFC-enabled PoS terminals through tap-and-pay, as well as online. A digital token is attached to the device to make a transaction, and the payment can be made without sharing card details.