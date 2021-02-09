Get home insurance to cut losses caused by natural calamity

The policy will only compensate the individual for the cost of construction. ““Before taking the cover, the insurer and customer will agree on the cost of construction on reinstatement value basis. In case the property is damaged, the compensation will be based on the same," said Ramalingam. For example, if the cost of construction is ₹3,000 per sq.ft for a 1,000 sq.ft property, the sum insured will be ₹30 lakh.