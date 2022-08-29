Get ready for a change in direct MF platforms

To get to the crux of the matter, it is important to first understand how direct MF platforms operate. For their functioning, these platforms need two capabilities. First, to push transactions to different MFs , and second, to be able to receive data feeds from MFs on aspects like transaction status, payment processing, settlement updates, unit allotment, etc. These data feeds are shared by Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTAs) of MFs, like CAMS and Karvy. However, there are restrictions as to who can receive these data feeds.