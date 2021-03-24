Get ready to pay late fee if you don’t link Aadhaar and PAN by 31 March

As per rule 114AAA, in case where a person is required to furnish or intimate his PAN and the PAN is inoperative, it will be deemed that he or she has not furnished PAN. Under various provisions of the Income Tax Act if a person doesn’t furnish PAN or gives an inoperative PAN he or she may have to a pay a higher TDS (tax deducted at source) or TCS (tax collected at source), and may not be able to file income tax return and may face the consequences of not filing the tax return.