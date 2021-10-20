My grandfather died in 1970 without leaving any Will. My father’s sister got married in 1976. In 1996, my father transferred the property from my grandfather’s name to his. Now, my father’s sister is asking for a share in the property. How can we challenge this?

We understand that your grandfather’s daughter is asking for a share in her father’s property from her brother.

A Will is required to ascertain if the concerned property was your grandfather’s self-acquired property or inherited from his father as their rights and entitlement in the property may vary. Assuming you are a Hindu and governed by the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, and the concerned property is a self-acquired property, that your aunt and your father were the only surviving legal heirs, they would have equal share in your grandfather’s property. Prior to transferring the property, your father was required to obtain a written consent from your aunt. In case your aunt has filed a suit, it would be better to file consent terms. Depending on the settlement terms, expenses incurred towards improvements, taxes, etc., in relation to the property may be adjusted to sort out the matter.

My elder brother expired in 2016. He had nominated my sister and I as legal heirs. Now, it has come to our knowledge that my brother had named some third parties as nominees for REC Capital Gains Bonds. The bonds matured in 2019. As legal heirs to enforce our rights, what is the line of action we should take against these third parties? Also, if my sister is not interested in a legal case, can I proceed on my own after taking her NOC?

Since the only legal heirs are yourself and your sister, who will have equal rights over the deceased brother’s property, you can proceed against these third parties with her consent.

Aradhana Bhansali is partner, Rajani Associates.

