Get sibling’s written consent before any transfer of property

A Will is required to ascertain if the concerned property was your grandfather’s self-acquired property or inherited from his father as their rights and entitlement in the property may vary. Assuming you are a Hindu and governed by the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, and the concerned property is a self-acquired property, that your aunt and your father were the only surviving legal heirs, they would have equal share in your grandfather’s property. Prior to transferring the property, your father was required to obtain a written consent from your aunt. In case your aunt has filed a suit, it would be better to file consent terms. Depending on the settlement terms, expenses incurred towards improvements, taxes, etc., in relation to the property may be adjusted to sort out the matter.