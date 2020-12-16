Get the right ITR form to make sure you file your tax correctly

If you are planning to file your ITR on your own, the first step is to choose the correct income tax form. If you use the wrong form, your tax return may be considered invalid, if you don’t take corrective action. “Sometimes, selection of an incorrect ITR form may be raised as a defect by the income tax department and the taxpayer may be asked to remove the defect by filing ITR using the correct form. If the defect is not removed, then the tax department may also reject the ITR filed by taxpayer as ‘invalid’," said Shailesh Kumar, partner, Nangia & Co. LLP, a tax consultancy firm.