Get used to a new normal for your financial life too

When a major disruption such as covid-19 occurs, doing nothing is not an option. As intelligent beings, it is only natural that we would want to jump right in and fix what is broken. There are plenty of questions running through our minds. Are our retirement plans still on track, or should we rework those retirement projections in the face of the current uncertainty? Should we defer our early retirement goals by a few years given the dip in the portfolio corpus? But if early retirement is a non-negotiable goal, should we tighten our expenses and continue to accumulate assets towards the retirement corpus? If we are already well into retirement, do we need to re-look our withdrawal rates?