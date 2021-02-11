Get your plea heard by the ombudsman

Last year, Mumbai-based consumer lawyer Jehangir Gai got a call from his friend for help. The friend had planned an international holiday and paid for it using his credit card. He cleared the entire card bill in the next cycle. However, he had to cancel his plans when the country went into a lockdown due to the covid-19 pandemic. The refund came back to his card. As he had already cleared the bill, he asked the bank to issue him a cheque. The bank refused to do so.