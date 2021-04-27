Getting a joint home loan with a family member can be tricky

Brothers as co-applicants: The combination is allowed only in specific cases. According to the websites of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, two brothers can be listed as co-applicants in a home loan only if they share the same residential address at the time of applying for the loan. They should also continue to do so in the new property as well for which they are taking a loan. Lenders would require the brothers to be co-owners in this case.

