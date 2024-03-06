Getting a personal loan with no credit check? Here's everything you should keep in mind
6 min read 06 Mar 2024, 06:59 PM IST Join usAbeer Ray
While not entirely unheard of, obtaining a personal loan without a credit check in India is not the most advisable choice due to numerous drawbacks.
It would be imprecise to assert that no lenders in India provide personal loans without conducting a credit check. Although rare, some lenders in India may provide personal loans without conducting a credit check.
