Getting MLDs at a premium? TDS will dilute your returns

Sounds like a good bargain? Well, it certainly is. But, here is what your RM won’t tell you. The issuer will deduct tax at source, or TDS, of 10% on the total interest of ₹2.6 lakh. So, you have to part with ₹26,000 from the maturity amount of ₹12.6 lakh that was promised to you. This was of the important announcement made in the budget—listed bonds issued by a company will attract 10% TDS effective FY2023-24. Earlier, only unlisted bonds were subjected to TDS.