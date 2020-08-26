Getting the EMI date changed is a cumbersome process

For lenders that allow the change in EMI date, the process can be elaborate. Take the example of the procedure that Kotak Mahindra Bank has to change the EMI date for a home loan. According to the bank’s website, “The change of EMI date is subject to a credit appraisal, post which charges of ₹5,000 and broken period interest (if any) and penal charges (if applicable) or 0.5% of the loan amount plus broken period interest (if any) plus GST, whichever is less, would be applicable to process this request, if approved."