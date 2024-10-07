Money
GIFT City isn’t just for NRIs and foreigners—it has something for everyone
Aprajita Sharma 4 min read 07 Oct 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Summary
- Often perceived as catering only to non-resident Indian and foreign investors, India’s international financial hub in Gujarat has plenty to offer resident Indian investors – and jobseekers – too.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
GIFT City is buzzing with activity, creating jobs for the financial services professionals and offering investment products to resident Indians, non-resident Indians, and foreign investors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less