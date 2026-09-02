GIFT City funds: How retail investors can access global markets as international schemes face curbs

As international mutual funds breach overseas investment limits, several schemes have either stopped accepting fresh investments or reopened for limited periods. However, GIFT City offers an alternative route for Indian retail investors seeking global exposure.
Here’s what retail investors need to know about investing through GIFT City.
Aditya Agarwal, Co-Founder, Wealthy.in said, “GIFT City is currently the main open channel for a resident Indian who wants meaningful global equity exposure through a pooled fund.”
He said three features make it relevant for retail investors:
Agarwal explained the following steps:
Agarwal said seven retail outbound schemes across five fund houses were live. All are USD-denominated, open-ended, and IFSCA-registered, and available to resident Indians under LRS. He explained the structure of each fund.
|Fund
|Style
|Exposure
|Minimum Investment
|Parag Parikh IFSC S&P 500 FoF
|Passive
|500 US large caps
|$500
|Parag Parikh IFSC Nasdaq 100 FoF
|Passive
|tech-heavy
|$500
|HDFC International Developed Markets Equity Fund
|Passive
|MSCI World; 23 developed markets, around 72% US exposure
|$5,000
|HDFC International Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|Passive
|MSCI Emerging Markets Index
|$5,000
|DSP Global Equity Fund
|Active
|27–40 global stocks; valuation-led
|$5,000
|Edelweiss Greater China Equity Fund
|FoF
|China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
|$10,000
He said PPFAS and HDFC funds are passively managed, tracking indices without taking active calls, while DSP and Edelweiss are actively managed.
According to Agarwal, PPFAS offers US exposure through the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. HDFC covers developed and emerging markets. DSP provides global exposure, while the Edelweiss fund offers concentrated Greater China exposure through a JPMorgan Greater China fund.
“Following the 25 August 2026 change, PPFAS has the lowest entry at $500, while the other funds still require $5,000. The top-up is $500 for all funds,” he mentioned.
Yes.
Agarwal noted that “For a resident individual, a GIFT City investment is an LRS remittance and consumes your LRS limit, even though the money never physically leaves India”.
He said LRS permits a resident individual to remit up to $250,000 per financial year across all purposes — overseas investment, foreign travel, education, medical treatment, gifts and maintenance of relatives abroad.
No. “There is currently no rupee auto-debit SIP available in GIFT City outbound funds,” Agarwal said.
Agarwal said investors can access the US, Japan, the UK, Canada, France, Taiwan, South Korea, China, India, Brazil, Singapore, Hong Kong, and others.
Agarwal said foreign exchange costs apply both ways, with around a 2% spread on a round trip, plus SWIFT, bank, and fund fees—making small, frequent investments costlier.
He said tax is another drawback. Gains within 24 months are taxed at roughly 42.75% irrespective of your slab, while the concessional 14.95% rate applies only after two years, versus 12 months for domestic equity.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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