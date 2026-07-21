GIFT City investments and Schedule FA reporting: why taxpayers are seeking greater clarity

Hiten ShahKewell K Vyas
5 min read21 Jul 2026, 01:15 PM IST
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GIFT City's growth offers Indian investors global market access, raising tax reporting questions about foreign assets.
Summary
As GIFT City opens global investment opportunities for Indian residents, a key tax question remains unresolved: Do investments in IFSC funds qualify as foreign assets for Schedule FA reporting?

The rapid growth of investment opportunities in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) has opened new avenues for Indian residents to access global markets. Through GIFT City funds and other IFSC-based investment vehicles, investors can gain international diversification while investing through structures established within India.

This blend of an Indian location and global exposure has also raised an important tax reporting question: should investments in GIFT City funds be disclosed as foreign assets in Schedule FA of the income-tax return when the underlying investments are located overseas?

The issue has attracted significant attention because Schedule FA forms part of India's foreign asset disclosure framework. Resident taxpayers who own assets located outside India are required to disclose such assets in their income-tax returns.

Given the consequences associated with non-reporting of foreign assets, taxpayers are increasingly seeking clarity on whether GIFT City fund investments fall within Schedule FA.

Given the consequences associated with non-reporting of foreign assets, taxpayers are increasingly seeking clarity on whether GIFT City fund investments fall within Schedule FA.

Also Read | GIFT City gets licence-free route to charter foreign ships

Core question

At the heart of the debate lies a simple question: What exactly does an investor own when investing through a GIFT City fund?

Many investors assume that because a fund invests in overseas shares, bonds or other foreign assets, their investment should automatically be regarded as a foreign asset. However, the position may not be so straightforward.

Under the Income-tax Act and the Black Money Act, the relevant reporting trigger is ownership of an asset "located outside India". The legislation does not refer to foreign exposure, overseas economic interest or investments funded through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Instead, the law focuses on the location of the asset owned by the taxpayer.

Legal ownership

In most GIFT City fund structures, the investor owns units or interests issued by a fund established in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). The overseas shares and securities are typically held by the fund itself, not directly by the investor.

Therefore, the immediate asset owned by the taxpayer is a unit of an IFSC fund rather than the underlying foreign securities held in the fund's portfolio.

This distinction supports the view that units of a GIFT City fund should not automatically be classified as foreign assets. The location of an asset is generally determined with reference to the nature of the rights owned by the taxpayer. Accordingly, the analysis focuses on the asset the investor legally owns and where those rights are situated.

The principle is not new. Historically, both Indian and international tax frameworks have determined the location of assets based on their legal characteristics.

Support for this interpretation can also be found in a familiar market example.

Indian investors routinely invest in domestic mutual funds that, in turn, invest in foreign securities. Yet these mutual fund units are generally not regarded as foreign assets merely because part of the underlying portfolio is invested overseas.

Those supporting the GIFT City position argue that the same principle should apply to IFSC-based funds. The investor owns units in the fund—not the underlying securities purchased by the fund.

Also Read | Startups rush to GIFT City to capture NRI money flows

No look-through

Another important aspect of the debate is the absence of a statutory "look-through" rule.

Indian tax law contains instances where Parliament has expressly chosen to look through the immediate legal asset to the underlying assets. However, no comparable provision currently exists for Schedule FA reporting in relation to GIFT City fund units.

Many tax professionals therefore believe that the location of the investment should be determined by the immediate asset owned by the taxpayer rather than by the fund's underlying portfolio.

Despite these arguments, uncertainty persists because there is currently no specific clarification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Schedule FA reporting for GIFT City fund investments.

In the absence of authoritative guidance, some advisers advocate a more conservative approach, particularly where the fund has substantial exposure to overseas assets and the investment amount is significant.

Also Read | Law firms bet big on GIFT City as IFSC crosses $100 bn mark

Need for clarity

The debate reflects a broader challenge arising from the growing internationalization of Indian investment products.

GIFT City has been designed to provide Indian and global investors with access to international financial markets through a competitive financial centre located within India. As these investment structures evolve, questions around tax reporting and disclosure are likely to become increasingly common.

For now, a reasonable view is that ownership of units in a GIFT City fund should not automatically trigger foreign asset reporting merely because the fund invests overseas. Ultimately, the question turns on what the investor owns—not simply where the fund invests.

Until formal clarification is issued, taxpayers should carefully evaluate their position with their advisers, taking into account the facts of each case, the nature of the investment and their overall risk profile.

Hiten Shah is partner, people advisory services- tax, EY India. Kewell K Vyas, director, people advisory services- tax, EY India also contributed to the article.

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