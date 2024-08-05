GIFT City regulator proposes lower PMS ticket size, opens door to retail funds
Summary
- The International Financial Services Authority has proposed a halving of the ticket size for portfolio management services from $150,000 to $75,000, or about ₹64 lakh at current exchange rates.
The International Financial Services Authority (IFSCA), which regulates GIFT City, has proposed a reduction in the minimum ticket size for portfolio management services (PMS) from $150,000 to $75,000, or about ₹64 lakh at current exchange rates, according to a consultation paper released on Monday. This brings the minimum ticket size for PMS closer to the ₹50 lakh stipulated by markets regulator Sebi for onshore PMS schemes.