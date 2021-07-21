Gift deed or a Will: Which one should you chose for transferring your asset?

It is very difficult to answer this question due to prevalence of different circumstances for different persons. However, one can evaluate certain factors before one zeros in on a specific course of action. So for example if your wish is to ensure that all or certain assets owned by you pass on to persons of your choice after death only and you want to enjoy and have control over those assets during your life time, will is a better and more advisable way. A Will is also advisable where you want to ensure smooth succession of your assets after your death and your purpose is to ensure that some specified persons only gets hold of your assets to the exclusion of all or some specific legal heirs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}