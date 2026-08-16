Gift from parents to married daughter: Is it tax-free? Know tax on interest, rent and capital gains

Parents often gift property, money, jewellery or other valuables to their married daughters as part of financial support or family wealth allocation and planning. Now, the gift itself may not attract tax in the daughter’s hands, the tax treatment of the income that is generated from such a gift is a separate matter.

Having a clear understanding of the provisions, tax laws and implications of such gifts is vital, as it can in proper financial planning and ensure that tax savings is boosted meaningfully, in accordance with the provisions of the income tax rules.

Is a gift from parents tax-free? When a married daughter receives a gift from her parents, it is generally considered tax-free in her hands, regardless of the amount, as parents fall within the specified relatives category, under the Income Tax Act, 2025.

Nishant Shanker, Tax Controvery & Dispute Resolution, Navraj Global Advisors, explained this in detail, stating, "A gift from parents to a married daughter is generally tax-free in her hands, irrespective of the amount. Under Section 92 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, the Rs. 50,000 threshold for gifts does not apply where the money or property is received from a specified relative, which includes parents . The provision covers gifts of money, immovable property and specified movable property such as shares and securities, jewellery, bullion, works of art and virtual digital assets."

This simply means that the usual ₹50,000 limit applicable to certain gifts does not apply when the gift is received from parents. However, the nature and documentation of the transaction should still be properly maintained, in order to ensure proper tax compliance if details are later requested by the designated income tax authorities.

What happens to the income earned from the gift? The applicable tax treatment changes when the gifted asset starts generating income. In case the daughter invests the gifted funds in a fixed deposit, ULIP, or other similar income-generating assets, the interest that is earned would generally be taxable in her hands.

On similar lines, rent from gifted property, dividends from gifted shares or capital gains arising from the sale of gifted investments may have tax implications.

On this aspect of taxation, Shanker further added, "But pls also note that once the gift is received from the parents, the tax analysis changes for the income generated from that gifted asset. Interest, dividends, rent or capital gains arising from the investment would generally be taxable in the daughter's hands, as applicable. It is also not subject to the spouse/minor child like clubbing provisions."

In summary, given that parents can generally transfer assets to a married daughter without the gift itself becoming taxable, the subsequent income cannot simply be treated as tax-free.

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The key distinction is between the gift and the income generated from it, a critical point that parents and daughters should keep in mind while planning tax savings and family wealth transfers.