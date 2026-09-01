Gift, loan, or Benami? Tax rules to know before adding a family member to a property title

In India, adding a family member's name to a property title is a common practice.

Whether it is a husband adding his wife, a parent including their child, or even a close friend stepping in as a joint owner, the financial dynamics are often one-sided. Often, the primary owner pays the entire purchase amount, while the secondary owner contributes nothing financially.

Historically, these arrangements remained quietly between the families and the property registrars, rarely drawing the attention of the tax department.

However, it is changing now.

Ashish Karundia, a practising chartered accountant and author, noted that the tax department today receives information on property transactions from registrars and TDS filings, and the joint ownership raises a fairly obvious question — “If a person has acquired a property, does their tax return show the financial capacity to make that investment?”

If a property is registered in the names of A and B but funded entirely by A, the legal interpretation can vary significantly. Karundia explained that this arrangement could represent one of four situations:

A genuine gift from A to B.

A financial loan from A to B.

A legitimate co-ownership.

A case where B's name is used without granting them any beneficial ownership.

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Each of these scenarios triggers completely different tax and legal consequences:

Gift According to Ashish Karundia, if A intends to gift a share of the property to B, B becomes a genuine co-owner despite making no financial contribution. However, he cautioned that establishing ownership does not end the tax discussion.

Under current tax laws, if a property share is gifted to a spouse or a minor child, the parties must carefully consider how any income or loss generated by the property will be taxed.

Loan Alternatively, the arrangement could be structured as a financial advance.

Karundia explained that if A loans money to B to acquire a stake in the property, B remains the legal owner of that interest. He emphasised that the person funding the purchase is not automatically the owner.

In the case of a loan, A's legal right is strictly to recover the money advanced, not to claim the property itself simply because it was financed.

Benami Risk The most severe legal complications, the CA said, arise when B’s name is added to the property documents strictly as a "name-lender," with no intention of granting them actual ownership.

Karundia warned that if B has neither contributed financially nor received the funds as a genuine gift or loan, the transaction could attract scrutiny under the Benami Transactions Act.

While not every transaction involving a third-party financier is automatically classified as benami, Karundia pointed out that the law provides specific exceptions for certain family arrangements.

However, he advised against treating these exceptions as blanket protections, noting that they do not cover all relatives—for instance, holding a property in a cousin's name would not qualify for the exemption.

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What should the taxpayers do? To avoid future legal and tax complications, Ashish Karundia advised buyers to settle the exact nature of the ownership arrangement before finalising a purchase, rather than scrambling for explanations after a tax notice arrives.

He recommended the following safeguards depending on the nature of the transaction:

For Gifts : The intention should be clear from the start and formalised through a gift deed. Karundia noted that clubbing provisions must be factored in early, and tax returns should reflect the arrangement.

: The intention should be clear from the start and formalised through a gift deed. Karundia noted that clubbing provisions must be factored in early, and tax returns should reflect the arrangement. For Loans : The financial advance must be properly documented. Karundia emphasised that explicit terms, repayment schedules, and a clear trail of funds should leave no doubt about the transaction's intent.

: The financial advance must be properly documented. Karundia emphasised that explicit terms, repayment schedules, and a clear trail of funds should leave no doubt about the transaction's intent. For Other Arrangements: If the setup is neither a gift nor a loan, buyers must evaluate potential Benami law risks. If a legitimate reason exists for adding a non-contributing name, Karundia stressed that all paperwork and subsequent actions must corroborate that defence. In every scenario, he said, the taxpayer must be able to justify the lack of financial contribution from a named co-owner. Karundia pointed out that the property documents, fund trails, and tax filings must all tell the exact same story.