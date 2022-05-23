Gift or Will to bequeath your assets? What are the pros and cons?

The answer to this question cannot be a readymade as the circumstances are different for everyone. But while deciding about the appropriate mode of transferring your assets you should take into account certain points. For example, if your wish is only to ensure that assets owned by you pass on to persons of your choice only after death and you want to enjoy and have control over those assets during your life time, bequeathing your assets through a Will is the only advisable way. Making of a Will is also advised if you want to ensure smooth succession of your assets after your death even to your legal heirs. In case you want your assets to go to persons who are not your legal heirs or want your legal heirs to inherit your assets in different ratio than what is prescribed under the personal law against making of a Will is the right way.