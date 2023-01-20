Gift received or given to relatives. How income tax is calculated?2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Gifts received from some specified relatives like parents and children are not treated as income of the recipient but…
Gifts received from some specified relatives like parents and children are not treated as income of the recipient but…
Can a gift be given any number of times in the financial year or it should be given only once? Am I required to have any documentation done for the gift if I am giving it to my parents? Can I claim any deduction for such gifts made to my parents? My parents do not have PAN as they do not have any income.