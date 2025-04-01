Money
You can now gift securities online. Here's how.
Summary
- Some brokers have started offering an online facility that lets you easily gift shares, bonds, exchange traded funds and even mutual funds held in your demat account. Here's how it works.
Some brokers now allow investors to gift securities to family and friends online, directly from their demat account. You can use this to easily gift shares, bonds, exchange traded funds and even mutual funds held in your demat account.
