You can now gift securities online. Here's how.

How does it work?

Visit your broker’s website, go to the holdings you want to gift, click on send as a gift, enter receiver’s name and mobile number, select the securities and the quantity, and hit confirm. The recipient can accept the gift through an e-mail. Once this is done, you need to confirm it with your CDSL transaction PIN (TPIN). The broker will then set up an off-market transaction. Enter the OTP and the transfer is complete.