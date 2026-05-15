Gift tax rules explained: Who can give you money or assets without tax implications?

Gifts received in the form of money, property, or assets are treated as income under the Income Tax Act. If the value of such gifts exceeds the prescribed threshold, they will be taxed under the head “income from other sources” in the hand of the recipient. The tax treatment depends on the value of the gift, the relationship between the donor and recipient, and the nature of the transaction.
Under existing income tax rules, gifts with a total value of up to ₹50,000 in a financial year are entirely exempt from tax, even if you received them from your friends. Meanwhile, certain exemptions are available for gifts received from specified relatives or during occasions such as marriage, where no taxes apply even if the amount exceeds the prescribed threshold.
As per Section 56 of the Income-tax Act,1961, gifts received by an individual are taxed under the head ‘Income from other sources’ at normal tax rates, given that they are received from a non-relative and exceeds the limit of ₹50,000. Here's a list of cases where gifts received by an individual are entirely exempt from tax, regardless of the amount:
Certain gifts received by an individual from another person or people may attract gift tax under the income tax rules. However, tax does not apply in some specified situations, irrespective of who gives the gift. These include:
Similar tax exemption also applies to gifts received from family members and certain people and authorities. These include:
If a person has received gifts in a financial year from someone who does not fall within the list of specified relatives or exempt categories, then the gift may become taxable as per the current Income Tax rules. In such cases, the receiver is required to disclose the gift in their Income Tax Return (ITR) and make appropriate tax payments, if applicable.
The value of such gift must be declared while filing ITR under the head “Income from Other Sources”. The taxable value of the gift is added to the total income of the receiver for the relevant financial year. The tax liability on such gifts is then calculated according to the applicable income tax slab rates of the receiver.
Though gifts worth up to ₹50,000 is tax-exempt, if you receive gifts higher than this amount, the entire gift becomes taxable. For instance, if you receive ₹70,000 as a gift from a friend, then the entire amount of ₹75,000 would be added to your income and taxed at your applicable slab rate.
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Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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