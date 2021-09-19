Gift to a specified kin does not attract tax

We have assumed that your brother is based in the US and qualifies as a tax non-resident of India. The transaction of gift will not lead to any income tax implications in your hands or your brother’s as he qualifies as a specified relative. We advise you to record any such gift in a legal document, namely a gift deed and save it aside. The onus of proving that the transfer of such shares between you and your brother is a gift or an irrevocable transfer will be on you and your brother, so there should be documentation to support the claim.

