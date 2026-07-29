Gift worth over ₹50,000 from a non-relative is taxable, but this rule could wipe out this liability; here's how

Cash, property, or gifts over 50,000 from non-relatives are taxable, but relief options also exist for residents, which can reduce tax liability significantly or to zero. Details here.

Eshita Gain
Published29 Jul 2026, 11:26 AM IST
Gift worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 from a non-relative is taxable, but this rule could wipe out this liability; here's how
Gift worth over ₹50,000 from a non-relative is taxable, but this rule could wipe out this liability; here's how

Receiving cash, property, shares or other assets worth more than 50,000 from a non-relative as a gift is treated as taxable income under Section 56(2)(x) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. This often comes as a surprise to taxpayers who assume that gifts are always tax-free.

These taxable gifts are required to be reported under the head “Income from other sources” and is charged to tax at slab rates. However, the law also provides an important relief that can significantly reduce, and in some cases completely eliminate, the tax liability arising from such gifts.

In this article, we discuss the situations in which gifts do no attract tax, or where the resulting tax liability can effectively be reduced to zero, even if they are received from friends or relatives who are not covered under the definition of “relative” specified in the income tax law.

When gifts may not result in any tax outgo

A resident individual can claim a rebate under section 87A for both old and new tax regimes, although the income threshold and rebate amount differ.

  • Old tax regime: A rebate of up to 12,500 is available if the total taxable income does not exceed 5 lakh.
  • New tax regime: Rebate of up to 60,000 is available if the normal income taxable at slab rates does not exceed 12 lakh.

The rebate is 100% of your income tax liability or the maximum limit specified above, whichever is lower. Only individual taxpayers who are residents of India can claim this tax benefit, according to income tax rules.

Also Read | Did not file your ITR yet? Why waiting for a deadline extension could be costly

As per Section 56(2)(x), if the aggregate value of all gifts received from non-relatives exceeds 50,000 in a financial year, the entire amount is treated as income of the taxpayer, unless it qualifies for specific exemptions such as gifts from specified relatives, inheritance, or assets received under a will.

Since gifts are taxed at slab rates, a resident individual whose total income (including such gifts) does not exceed 12 lakh under the new tax regime can use the Section 87A rebate to offset the tax liability completely, effectively reducing the tax payable on the gift to zero.

Other cases where gifts are not taxable

Income shall not arise under this provision if any sum of money or any property is received in certain specified circumstances:

  • On the occasion of the marriage of the individual
  • Under a will or by way of inheritance
  • In contemplation of the death of the payer or donor

Also Read | ITR filing 2026: Where to file return online other than the tax portal?

Income shall also not arise under this provision if any sum of money or any property is received from specified bodies and individuals:

  • Any specified relative
  • Any local authority
  • Any fund or foundation or university or other educational institution or hospital or other medical institution or any trust or institution referred to in Section 10(23C)
  • Any trust or institution registered under Section 12A/Section 12AA/Section 12AB;
  • An individual by a trust created or established solely for the benefit of a relative of the individual.

In the case of HUF, every member of HUF will be treated as a relative. However, in the case of an individual, only some members are treated as a relative for the purpose of this provision, which include spouse, parents, siblings, child, grandparents, grandchildren, among others.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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