Gift your domestic help a pension through WhatsApp

“It doesn’t even have to just be your house help. You can gift a pension to anyone—your wife, your friend or your parents," he added. pinBox also has a calculator which allows contributors to get an estimate of how much their pension corpus can grow to by the age of retirement. While pinBox provides the technology, the actual investment process is carried out by a HDFC Pension Fund which is also a registered point-of-presence (PoP) under the NPS. pinBox, in turn, is compensated by HDFC Pension Fund. You can make your contributions to the account using a UPI-enabled app such as BHIM, Google Pay or WhatsApp pay apart from net banking. You have to contribute a minimum of ₹1,000 per annum to keep the account active. Account opening costs between ₹200 and ₹400 and there is a charge per contribution levied by the PoP that can go up to 0.5% of the amount contributed (minimum of ₹30). For example, a contribution of ₹5,000 per month will attract a charge of ₹30. These charges are automatically deducted from your contributions. The money is then invested in equities, corporate bonds and government bonds, according to a NPS lifecycle fund chosen by pinBox initially (which the subscriber can later change). You have to contribute a minimum amount of ₹1,000 per year. Pension Fund Managers (PFMs) also have their charges, but this is capped at a low level of just 0.09% (9 basis points).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}