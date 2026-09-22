Gifted assets to your spouse? Know when clubbing of income rules apply, who pays tax and how to report it in ITR

Spouses generally gift money or assets to each other, but such transfers do not automatically shift the tax liability to the recipient. The Income-tax Act contains clubbing of income provisions that can require income from assets transferred to a spouse to be taxed in the hands of the spouse who made the transfer.
Isha Sekhri, Founder, Isha Sekhri & Associates LLP, explained that the clubbing of income provisions are an anti-avoidance mechanism designed to prevent taxpayers from reducing their tax liability by transferring income-generating assets to a spouse in a lower tax bracket, while reducing the family's overall tax liability.
Sekhri said the provisions generally apply when one spouse transfers money or an asset to the other without adequate consideration, subject to certain conditions.
Clubbing can apply when:
Sekhri said the income arising from the gifted asset is included in the income of the spouse who originally gave it. It should be disclosed in that spouse’s ITR under Schedule SPI, with the other spouse’s PAN reported as required.
For example, if a husband gifts ₹10 lakh to his wife and she invests the money in an FD, the interest earned on that investment would be clubbed with the husband’s income and reported in his ITR (Schedule SPI shows the wife's PAN).
The husband will pay tax on this interest, even though the FD is in the wife’s name. The transaction can still appear in her Form 26AS/AIS. The same principle can apply to dividends or capital gains from investments made with the gifted money, she explained.
No. Sekhri pointed out that clubbing applies to the income directly earned from the gifted money or asset. Income earned by reinvesting that first-generation income is treated differently.
For example, if ₹10 lakh is gifted by the husband and generates ₹70,000 of FD interest. If the wife subsequently invests that ₹70,000 and earns another ₹5,000, the second-generation income is her own income and is not clubbed.
No. Sekhri said the tax treatment is fact-specific. If the money genuinely belongs to the spouse receiving it—for example, from their own salary, inheritance or assets owned before marriage—there is no clubbing issue.
A gift attracts clubbing, while a bona fide (genuine) loan does not. She cited the Shah Rukh Khan vs Assistant Commissioner of Wealth Tax case, where the tribunal held that an interest-free loan given to a spouse to buy an asset was not treated as a transfer for clubbing purposes.
She added that transfers made for adequate consideration (payment at fair value) can also fall outside the clubbing provision. Transfers made before marriage are also not covered.
Yes. Sekhri said that if one spouse funds an investment held in the other spouse’s name, it can attract an income tax notice.
For example, if a husband gifts money to his wife, and the wife earns FD interest from it, the interest may appear in her AIS. However, the husband is required to report that interest in his ITR, and if he does not do so, the mismatch can trigger a notice.
She added that the income tax department may examine:
A difference in tax brackets can be relevant because shifting income to a lower-tax-bracket spouse can reduce the family’s overall tax liability, which is precisely the kind of income-shifting the clubbing rules seek to address, she said.
Sekhri said the provisions can also cover cases or conditions such as:
Sekhri recommended maintaining a clear documentary trail. For a loan, taxpayers should retain the loan agreement and evidence of interest being charged or accrued. For a gift, they should maintain the gift deed and bank records.
Taxpayers should also retain FD, demat and mutual fund account-opening documents showing the source of funds and maintain separate workings for first-generation and second-generation income.
Taxpayers should accurately complete Schedule SPI each year, including the spouse’s PAN, to reduce the risk of AIS-driven mismatches, she noted.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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