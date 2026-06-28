Gifted money to your wife and she invested it in FD, gold or shares? The income may still be taxable in your hands

Transferring money to your spouse may seem like a smart move to reduce your tax liability but the income tax law sees through it. For instance, if you transfer funds to your wife and she invests it in fixed deposits, gold, mutual funds or stocks, it may trigger clubbing provisions, where the income from those assets gets added back to your own taxable income.
Under Section 64 of the Income-tax Act, the clubbing provisions are meant to prevent taxpayers from reducing their tax liability by transferring assets or income to certain family members. Here's how the clubbing rules work, when they apply and how can you plan your finances within the law.
Clubbing of income refers to the inclusion of another person's income in your own taxable income in certain situations specified under Section 64 of the Income-tax Act. However, income of any and every person cannot be clubbed on a random basis while computing total income of an individual and also not all income of specified person can be clubbed.
As per Section 64, there are only certain specified income of specified persons which can be clubbed while computing total income of an individual.
If your spouse receives salary, commission, fees or any other form of remuneration from a concern in which you have a substantial interest, that income will be clubbed with the income of the spouse whose total income is higher (before clubbing), in accordance with Section 64(1)(ii).
However, there is an important exception. The clubbing provisions will not apply if your spouse possesses the necessary technical or professional qualifications in relation to any income arising to the spouse, and such income is solely attributable to the application of their own technical or professional knowledge and experience, according to a Cleartax report.
Here are some legal and practical ways taxpayers can plan around the clubbing provisions without violating the law. These include:
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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