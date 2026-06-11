What you must know when gifting money to your child in the US

I want to utilize my LRS limits to gift money to my daughter in the US. What are the tax and reporting implications I should be aware of? -- Name withheld on request From India's income tax perspective, a gift from a parent to a child is not taxable in the hands of the recipient, as children fall within the definition of “relative” for the purposes of section 56(2)(x) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, and the corresponding provision under the new income tax law, as applicable. That said, the source of funds should be properly documented and the remittance should be made through banking channels in compliance with the LRS requirements. Such a remittance will also be subject to tax collected at source @20% on the amount in excess of ₹10 Lakhs in a financial year.

The more commonly missed issue arises in the US. If a US person receives aggregate gifts of over $1,00,000 from a foreign individual or foreign estate in a tax year (calendar year: 1 January to 31 December), the recipient is generally required to report the receipt by filing Form 3520 with the Internal Revenue Service. This is an information return; it is not, by itself, a tax payment form. The practical trap is that families often assume that because the gift is not taxable, nothing further needs to be done.

Failure to file Form 3520 within the prescribed timeline can attract significant penalties. The penalty may be 5% of the gift amount for each month of delay, subject to a maximum of 25% of the gift amount. This can become a substantial exposure even where the underlying transfer is a genuine family gift and no tax is otherwise payable. For instance, on a gift of $250,000, the penalty exposure could be as high as $62,500 on what may otherwise be a tax-free transfer.

It is also pertinent to note that India and the US do not have an estate or gift tax treaty.

As a matter of good practice, the family should prepare a simple gift deed recording the donor, recipient, amount, purpose, date of transfer and confirmation that the transfer is voluntary and without consideration. This helps create a clear trail for the bank, Indian tax authorities and US reporting purposes.

A family gift may be tax-neutral, but it is not compliance-neutral. Proper documentation, LRS compliance and timely US reporting can prevent a genuine family gift from becoming an avoidable compliance issue.