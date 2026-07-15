Gifting stocks to your spouse, child or friend? Check how the tax rules differ in three scenarios

What's a gift that has the potential to be worth more tomorrow than it is today? Stock. But before transferring shares to a family member or friend, it's important to understand the tax rules. Who receives the gift determines whether it's tax-free and how future gains are taxed. Here's a look at the rules and the implications before you make the final transfer.
Explaining how gifted stocks are taxed (when presented to a family member) under different scenarios, CA Divam Sharma, Co-founder & Fund Manager, Green Portfolio, says, “they are fully tax-exempt at the time of transfer if the recipient is a close relative, which includes spouse, siblings, parents, children, and lineal ascendants or descendants.”
One, the donor's original cost of acquisition and holding period carry forward to the recipient, so long-term or short-term capital gains treatment on eventual sale is calculated from the original purchase date, not the date of the gift.
Since Raj originally bought the shares in 2022, Priya also benefits from that holding period, and the gains are treated as long-term capital gains, even though she held the shares for only a few months.
Two, any income earned on stocks gifted to a spouse or minor child gets clubbed back with the donor's income, so this is not a route to shift tax liability within the immediate family.
For non-relatives, gifts aggregating to more than ₹50,000 during a financial year are fully taxable in the recipient's hands as income from other sources at the recipient's slab rate, says Sharma
Rahul gifts listed shares worth ₹80,000 to his friend Karan.
Since Karan is not a specified relative and the aggregate value of gifts received during the financial year exceeds ₹50,000, the entire ₹80,000 (not just ₹30,000) becomes taxable in Karan's hands as Income from Other Sources, and tax is payable according to his applicable income-tax slab.
“We recommend executing a simple gift deed alongside the off-market demat transfer for clean documentation, particularly when the value is significant,” Sharma explains
If the Income Tax Department later seeks clarification, the gift deed and demat transaction records serve as documentary evidence that the transfer was a genuine gift rather than a sale or another transaction.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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