Gifts from specified relatives are not taxed

The indexed cost of acquisition of the asset in your case would be calculated as the cost of acquisition / cost inflation index (CII) of year of acquisition x the CII of year of sale. (The CII prescribed for FY21 is 301). The CII for FY22 is yet to be prescribed. The tax is payable at 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess) on the resulting LTCG. The LTCG will be calculated in your and your wife’s hands in the ratio of your funding towards the acquisition of the property.

