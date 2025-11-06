Gifting stocks and mutual funds this festival season? Watch out for tax traps
While gifting wealth-creating assets is thoughtful, and often tax-efficient in the long run, it’s important to be mindful of the tax implications that may arise for both the giver and the recipient.
This festive season, gifting is taking a smarter turn. From mutual funds to stocks and digital assets, gifts now come with compounding potential. But while gifting wealth-creating assets is thoughtful, and often tax-efficient in the long run, it’s important to be mindful of the tax implications that may arise for both the giver and the recipient.