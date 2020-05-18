Gilt funds give over 15% in a year, but retail investors should stay away

Gilts can be highly volatile as they are sensitive to the interest rate movement. Take SBI Magnum Gilt Fund as an example. This fund has the highest assets under management (AUM) of ₹2,433 crore among all gilt funds. In its history, the fund has returns of 6.24% in a week (19 August 2013 to 26 August 2013). But it has also seen a fall of 9.6% in a week (2 January 2009 to 9 January 2009). Such data holds for other gilt funds as well. It is difficult for retail investors to stomach such volatility.