Gilt funds lucrative, but should you buy?

If you are investing on your own, you can look at other debt fund options that have low credit risk. One option is banking and PSU debt funds. These schemes invest in papers of private and public sector banks, non-banking financial companies, and other government entities. These funds are also well-diversified with the average number of securities at 69. Before you invest in these funds, ensure that the scheme has at least 85% of the investment in AAA-rated papers. Moreover, these funds, typically, have shorter durations, so they won’t be highly sensitive to interest rate risk.