Gilt mutual funds: ICICI Prudential tops 5-year returns at over 6%; all 23 schemes remain in the green

Gilt mutual funds invest at least 80% of their assets in government securities across maturities. Among the 23 schemes in the category, Bandhan Gilt Fund and Axis Gilt Fund featured among the top five performers over both one-year and five-year periods.

Sheetal Goel
Published21 Sep 2026, 12:40 AM IST
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Gilt mutual funds: ICICI Prudential tops 5-year returns at over 6%; all 23 schemes remain in the green. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Gilt mutual funds: ICICI Prudential tops 5-year returns at over 6%; all 23 schemes remain in the green. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Gilt mutual funds invest predominantly in government securities. Under the category definition, these open-ended debt schemes must invest at least 80% of their total assets in government securities, across maturities.

Since these funds hold sovereign debt, their returns are influenced largely by changes in government bond yields and interest rates.

According to the latest AMFI data, there are 23 gilt funds in the category. Their performance has varied across different investment periods, with some schemes leading over one year while a different set of funds feature among the top performers over five years.

Which gilt funds led in 1-year returns?

Bandhan Gilt Fund topped the category with a 7.74% one-year return. It was followed by UTI Gilt Fund at 5.39% and Franklin India Gilt Fund at 5.33%.

Gilt funds1-year return
Bandhan Gilt Fund7.74%
UTI Gilt Fund5.39%
Franklin India Gilt Fund5.33%
Axis Gilt Fund4.51%
ICICI Prudential Gilt Fund4.45%

*Source: Value Research, Direct plans, Returns as on 18 September 2026

The gap between the top-performing scheme and the rest of the category is notable. Bandhan Gilt's one-year return was more than two percentage points higher than the second-ranked UTI Gilt.

Also Read | 7% bond yield, but should you go long? The debt fund duration dilemma settled

Which schemes led in 5-year returns?

The ranking changes when the investment period is extended to five years. ICICI Prudential Gilt Fund led with a 6.42% annualised return, followed by Bandhan Gilt at 6.38%.

Gilt funds5-year return
ICICI Prudential Gilt Fund6.42%
Bandhan Gilt Fund6.38%
SBI Gilt Fund6.20%
DSP Gilt Fund5.99%
Axis Gilt Fund5.96%

*Source: Value Research, Direct plans, Returns as on 18 September 202

Only two gilt funds—Bandhan Gilt Fund and Axis Gilt Fund—feature among the top five on both the 1-year and 5-year return charts.

This also shows why investors looking at gilt funds should distinguish between short-term and longer-term performance.

Also Read | Thematic mutual funds: Top and bottom 5 categories in 2026 so far

Which gilt funds are at the bottom?

At the lower end of the one-year return chart, Union Gilt Fund delivered 1.39%, the lowest among the 23 gilt funds. LIC MF Gilt Fund delivered 4.94%, placing it among the lower-returning schemes over the five-year period.

However, none of the 23 gilt funds posted a negative return in 1- and 5-year periods.

For investors, it is important to remember that gilt funds primarily invest in government securities, so their returns are closely linked to movements in bond yields.

When yields fall, government bond prices generally rise, which can support gilt fund NAVs. Conversely, rising yields can weigh on bond prices and fund returns. This means gilt funds may see periods of volatility even though they invest in government securities.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

Gilt FundsBond YieldsGovernment SecuritiesMutual Fund
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