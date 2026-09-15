‘Give your future its share’: 8 tricks to handle your incomes, savings and investments | Pay Yourself First

Knowing where money goes does not always help people build savings. An expense record can still end with nothing kept aside.
Aadil Kadri QPFP® ️ suggests changing the order in which people manage their income. His approach, Pay Yourself First, gives savings priority when money arrives.
Kadri is Vice President Advisor at Continental International Group. He also wrote 3 Steps to Financial Freedom. Here are 8 lessons from his views shared with Mint.
Many people pay every bill before checking whether anything remains for savings. Kadri believes this approach makes saving depend on leftovers.
Instead, he suggests setting aside a fixed amount when income arrives. The remaining money then becomes available for monthly spending.
“Before the month begins, your future gets its share,” he says. This changes saving from a hopeful outcome into a planned action.
You need not wait for a bigger salary or a perfect financial plan. Kadri suggests starting with 5% of income.
For someone earning ₹1 lakh, that means setting aside ₹5,000 first. The person would then manage expenses within the remaining ₹95,000.
The starting amount should feel manageable enough to continue. A modest beginning can help establish a routine without demanding a lifestyle overhaul.
Good intentions often weaken as everyday demands and tempting purchases pile up. Tracking every expense still leaves people making repeated spending decisions.
Setting money aside early removes one decision from that cycle. It reduces dependence on feeling disciplined throughout the month.
Kadri compares steady progress with climbing stairs, where each small step takes you forward. His point is simple: a workable system can support good intentions.
Money without a purpose can easily feel available for another purchase. Naming a goal changes how people view the amount they have separated.
That goal could involve retirement, education, emergencies or greater financial independence. Kadri describes this shift through a different lens on income.
Instead of saving whatever survives spending, reserve money for future needs first. The remaining amount then guides present spending choices.
School fees, repairs, holidays, and family commitments can disrupt even the best-prepared plans. A complicated money routine may become harder to follow during such periods.
Kadri favours making the saving decision when income arrives. This keeps the process simple when other responsibilities demand attention.
“The percentage can change. The habit should not,” he says. The focus remains consistent, with adjustments reflecting changing circumstances.
Kadri does not dismiss budgeting apps or expense tracking. These financial tools can show spending patterns and highlight areas needing attention.
However, knowing what happened to money differs from deciding where it should go. Apps provide information while the saving habit gives that information a direction.
Constant checking, sorting and reviewing can turn budgeting into another source of pressure. Kadri suggests financial planning to build confidence instead of guilt.
Separating savings early settles one priority before other spending decisions arise. People can then focus on managing the remaining money.
Once 5% feels comfortable, Kadri suggests moving towards 10%. Further increases can follow as income, goals and personal comfort allow.
The larger lesson is to value regular action over waiting for ideal conditions. Small decisions repeated over time can give future plans a starting point.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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