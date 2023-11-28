Given the rising gold prices, should you still include it in your investment portfolio?
Deciding whether or not to invest in gold requires careful consideration. If you’re uncertain about incorporating gold into your investment portfolio, it’s crucial to seek expert advice to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation.
On November 27, 2023, gold prices surged to their peak since May 16, propelled by a dip in the US dollar. The dollar experienced its lowest point in almost three months against a collection of major currencies, enhancing the appeal of gold for investors using alternative currencies.