Glamyo Health, a healthcare brand that specialises in elective and cosmetic surgeries, has entered into a strategic collaboration with multiple healthcare financing partners to convert the medical bills of its patients into easy and affordable Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) at no interest and additional charge to the patient.

The tie-ups with Fibe (previously Early Salary), Bajaj Finance, Mahila Money, GMoney, and Unofin would empower the mid-income groups to get these wide varieties of secondary care surgeries done on time without having to worry about medical finances disrupting financial harmony.

“To address a whole set of healthcare problems and financing holistically, Glamyo healthcare is pleased to collaborate with some well-known financing partners. Of All the patients that we are supporting atleast 20 percent are availing financing options, " said Archit Garg, co-founder, Glamyo Healthsaid,

With the intention to establish an affordable healthcare system that is easy to finance, Glamyo Health has created various innovative products with financing partners to offer Salary Advances, Instant Personal Loans, Cards, and Buy Now Pay Later options to pay for treatment. Patients and caregivers under this proposition, can now seamlessly avail healthcare financing from ₹ 10,000-1,50,000, depending on the surgical case.

Glamyo Health offers financial assistance for all minimally invasive elective surgeries, of various categories such as proctology, laparoscopy, urology, vascular, ophthalmology, gynaecology, cosmetic, ENT, orthopaedic, and dental. The healthcare brand only requires checking a few things, such as credit history and monthly income, before they can involve their financing partners to help their patients.

“Over the last 24 months, we have helped more than 650,000 patients in their surgical journey and over the next 12 months, we intend to disburse healthcare financing worth ₹100 Cr to ease out their financial burden," said Preet Pal Thakur, co-founder, Glamyo Health said.