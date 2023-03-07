Glamyo Health partners financing firms to make healthcare affordable1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM IST
The tie-ups with Fibe, Bajaj Finance, Mahila Money, GMoney, and Unofin would empower the mid-income groups to get these wide varieties of secondary care surgeries done on time
Glamyo Health, a healthcare brand that specialises in elective and cosmetic surgeries, has entered into a strategic collaboration with multiple healthcare financing partners to convert the medical bills of its patients into easy and affordable Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) at no interest and additional charge to the patient.
