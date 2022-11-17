Global aspects influence but domestic factors are the ones that decide

In our example, inflation in the US is relevant. The war between Russia and Ukraine is relevant, too, as are the tensions between China-Taiwan-US. Then, what is decisive? Assuming you have invested in equities for a horizon of, say, 10 years, the EPS growth of companies over the next 10 years is decisive. Government policies and GDP growth over the next 10 years is decisive. The efficiency of your portfolio manager / financial adviser is decisive. The retail boom and new investors and money entering the market are decisive.

