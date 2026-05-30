Global diversification: These mutual funds have the highest exposure to international stocks

Several domestic equity funds in India provide exposure to global companies such as Nvidia, Apple, and TSMC alongside investments in Indian equities. Through the same SIP route used for equity mutual funds, investors can gain indirect access to international stocks without the need to open separate overseas investment accounts.
By combining domestic and global equity exposure, these funds offer participation in some of the world’s largest companies through a single investment vehicle.
The Indian market has relatively underperformed when compared to the US, China, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan markets over the last 1-year.
|Indices
|Country
|1-Yr Returns
|Nifty 50
|India
|-3.49%
|Dow Jones
|US
|+19.87%
|Shanghai
|China
|+21.49%
|Nikkei 225
|Japan
|+75.09%
|Hang Seng
|Hong Kong
|+8.30%
|Taiwan Weighted
|Taiwan
|+107.32%
*Returns as of May 29, 2026, Source: Investing.com
Over the past one year, the Nifty 50 Index has generated a negative return. The table above illustrates how returns can vary across different equity indices and highlights the potential benefits of global diversification. By allocating investments across multiple markets, investors can reduce dependence on the performance of any single index, country, or economy and gain exposure to a broader set of growth opportunities.
Here are five domestic equity funds in India with the highest allocation to international equities, including investments in global technology leaders and other foreign stocks.
|Equity Funds
|International Exposure (%)
|Top 3 Foreign Stock Holdings
|Edelweiss Technology Fund
|28.37%
|NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
|Franklin India Technology Fund
|20.59%
|Franklin Technology Fund I (acc) USD, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Class A, MakeMyTrip Ltd
|DSP Healthcare Fund
|18.97%
|Globus Medical Inc Class A, Illumina Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc
|Axis Innovation Fund
|13.28%
|Broadcom Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR, Alphabet Inc Class A
|SBI Technology Opportunities Fund
|13.21%
|Alphabet Inc Class A, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Class A, Microsoft Corp
*Data as of April 30, 2026, Source: Value Research
Review the proportion of the portfolio invested in international equities. The extent of overseas exposure influences the diversification benefits that the fund can provide. Funds with relatively low international allocations may have limited exposure to global markets, while those with higher allocations may offer broader geographic diversification.
Review the international holdings within the portfolio to understand the types of businesses the fund invests in. Assess whether the portfolio has exposure to established global companies with strong market positions, competitive advantages, and diversified revenue streams, as well as the sectors and themes driving the fund's international allocation. This can provide insight into the sources of potential returns and the overall quality of the portfolio.
Understanding the fund’s geographic allocation helps investors assess the sources of potential returns and risks within the portfolio. Different regions and markets can perform differently over time due to varying economic, political, and market conditions. Reviewing whether the fund’s international exposure is concentrated in a single market, such as the US, or spread across multiple regions, such as Taiwan and other countries, provides insight into the level of geographic diversification within the portfolio.
Returns from overseas investments are also affected by rupee movements. A strengthening rupee can reduce gains from foreign investments, while a weaker rupee may improve returns for Indian investors.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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