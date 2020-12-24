Global equity exposure must only be 15-20% of a portfolio

An all-equity portfolio will be subject to far higher volatility than an asset-allocated portfolio. Unless you have a very high-risk appetite and can pull through corrective periods without a hitch, putting all your investments in equity is best avoided. This apart, booking profits when equity runs up sharply is also easier to manage when you have an asset-allocated portfolio. Third, depending on the extent of equity volatility, you may even wind up with better returns if you have some debt allocation.