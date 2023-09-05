Global Fintech Fest 2023: How India created wealth in the last four financial years, FM Sitharaman explains2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 02:33 PM IST
Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighted the growth of India's financial ecosystem at the Global Fintech Fest 2023 in Mumbai. She noted the increase in Demat accounts and mutual funds, with cities beyond the top 30 contributing significantly to the financial ecosystem
Global Fintech Fest 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that India’s financial ecosystem has made a giant stride. Delivering the inaugural address of Global Fintech Fest 2023 in Mumbai, FM said, “There was a time when conventional financial activities were the backbone of the financial ecosystem but today Fintech has become a more robust and dynamic financial inclusion tool."